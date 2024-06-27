Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin Purchases 7,208 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 7,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $10,379.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,696,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,963,217.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Expensify stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $125.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.46. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.25.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. Expensify’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Expensify by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXFY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

