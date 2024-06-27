Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $296.20 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00002646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $296.20 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00043653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011092 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.