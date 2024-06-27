Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FUTY stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

