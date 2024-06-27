First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Lowered by Stonebridge Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789,558 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Stonebridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stonebridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $17.42 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $17.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

