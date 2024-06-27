Forterra (LON:FORT) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 162.60 ($2.06) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.
