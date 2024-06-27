Forterra (LON:FORT) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 162.60 ($2.06) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of FORT stock opened at GBX 159.20 ($2.02) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.56. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 122.20 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 190.60 ($2.42). The firm has a market cap of £329.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

