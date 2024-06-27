FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.50

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 938116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 166,464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,763 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 290,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,873 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

