Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRNFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLRN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLRN stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

