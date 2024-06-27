Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE CVI opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

