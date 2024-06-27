Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

NYSE:BA opened at $178.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.49. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

