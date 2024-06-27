Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $138.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.48. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

