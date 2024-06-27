Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 3,532 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after buying an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

