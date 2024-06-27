Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.24. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

