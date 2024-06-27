Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CODI. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,633,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,666,000 after acquiring an additional 126,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 127.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $524.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 588.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider Larry L. Enterline bought 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at $736,975.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Larry L. Enterline bought 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $184,030.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,975.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CODI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

