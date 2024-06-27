Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 500 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $117.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $121.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.65.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial



Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

