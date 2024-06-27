Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 397,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 224,945 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 182.9% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 140,548 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 161,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

