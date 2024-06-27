Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 5,033 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 707.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -179.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

