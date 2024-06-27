Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 554 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $132.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.66. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

