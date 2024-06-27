Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $51,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 47,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 348,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 142,496 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 86,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $170.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.30 and a 200 day moving average of $179.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

