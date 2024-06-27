Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $72,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

