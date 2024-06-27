Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $73,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

