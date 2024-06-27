Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $73,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after purchasing an additional 334,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,749,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $131,687,000 after buying an additional 119,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,264 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $63,423,000 after buying an additional 108,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in UiPath by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,467,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $42,223,000 after acquiring an additional 233,362 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UiPath Trading Up 2.5 %
UiPath stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $27.87.
Insider Transactions at UiPath
In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
