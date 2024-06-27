Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD opened at $107.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $111.40.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

