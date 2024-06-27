Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF opened at $31.64 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1634 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

