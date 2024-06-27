Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 27.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

