Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.
