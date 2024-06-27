Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,862 shares of company stock worth $1,047,242. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

