Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Chewy
In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,862 shares of company stock worth $1,047,242. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY
Chewy Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE:CHWY opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chewy Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.