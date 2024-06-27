Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

