General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.480-4.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.80. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

