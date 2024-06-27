Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

GBCI opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

