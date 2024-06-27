Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.
Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.
Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %
GBCI opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Glacier Bancorp
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.