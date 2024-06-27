Glenn Pountney Buys 35,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney acquired 35,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$12,950.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Glenn Pountney acquired 7,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$3,640.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Glenn Pountney acquired 20,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$9,900.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Glenn Pountney acquired 9,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,035.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Glenn Pountney bought 22,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Glenn Pountney bought 2,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,400.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Glenn Pountney bought 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$2,900.00.

CVE MRZ opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 8.86. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Mirasol Resources ( CVE:MRZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

