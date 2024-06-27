Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 400.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,496 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Flex alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 101.2% during the third quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 48,097,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 211.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 956,676 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,423,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 944,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Flex by 57.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,815,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after buying an additional 665,076 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 35,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.