Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 17,649 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

