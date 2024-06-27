GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 369 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of MDYV opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
