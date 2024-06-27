GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $31,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $8,963,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

