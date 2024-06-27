GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $33,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 5,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

