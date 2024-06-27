Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Trading Up 5.7%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 222,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 445,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

A number of research firms have commented on GRND. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 3,761.31%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

In other news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 388,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $3,499,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,388,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,206,624.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Arison sold 83,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $848,935.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,029,027 shares in the company, valued at $30,744,624.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $3,499,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,388,761 shares in the company, valued at $319,206,624.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,778,172 shares of company stock valued at $17,154,194. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRND. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the third quarter worth $1,162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

