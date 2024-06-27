Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) CFO Simeon Salzman Sells 55,595 Shares

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $66,158.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,613.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Performance

GRYP stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRYP. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $1,175,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

