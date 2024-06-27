Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) CFO Simeon Salzman Sells 55,595 Shares

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $66,158.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,613.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Performance
GRYP stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40.
Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gryphon Digital Mining
Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gryphon Digital Mining
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.