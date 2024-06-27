Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) CFO Simeon Salzman Sells 55,595 Shares

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYPGet Free Report) CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $66,158.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,613.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Performance

GRYP stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gryphon Digital Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRYP. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $1,175,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

