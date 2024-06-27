G&S Capital LLC Acquires 1,206 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,515,000 after purchasing an additional 983,799 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,087,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after acquiring an additional 609,911 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,280,000. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,802,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

