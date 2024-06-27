G&S Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after acquiring an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $101.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

