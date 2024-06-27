G&S Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 152,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GS opened at $456.14 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

