G&S Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $89.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

