G&S Capital LLC Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,547 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock worth $842,917,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

