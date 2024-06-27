H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $63.47 and a 1 year high of $84.31.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

FUL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.20.

In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock worth $2,669,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company's stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

