Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.3 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. TD Cowen began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

