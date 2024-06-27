Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Down 5.6%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 1,467,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,314,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.