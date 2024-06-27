HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $340.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $343.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

