Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Director Buys $14,075.10 in Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $14,075.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,198.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HTGC opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The business had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

