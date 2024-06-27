HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra Acquires 2,000 Shares

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $24,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,057.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HireQuest stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $172.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.02. HireQuest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $26.53.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts expect that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HireQuest stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.91% of HireQuest worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

