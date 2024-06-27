HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

