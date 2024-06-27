Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PNOV opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

